Buenfeld and Saunders quickly got a stranglehold on the top two matches – Saunders beat Mills 3&2 and Test Valley’s Stuart Archibald – who won the English Mid-Amateur (Over-35s) title at Liphook three years ago – raced into an seven-hole lead by the turn against Bognor’s hapless Harry Malin. With three points in the bag, Hampshire’s title hopes required a five-point winning margin to match Kent’s earlier victory over Sussex, but Knight was four-down after ten and Hockley’s Luke Hodgetts, who won the Selborne Salver at Blackmoor in 2022, was two-down at the turn to the vastly experienced Lewis Gurr, who went on to make it through Regional Open Qualifying 24 hours later.