A pupil at Liss Junior School, Archie first picked up a golf club, a junior nine-iron at the age of five. He quickly fell in love with the sport and joined the Op 36 coaching programme at Petersfield Golf Club, where both his father and grandfather, Simon, also play. The programme, which starts players just 25 yards from the green and challenges them to shoot 36 over nine holes before moving further out, has been instrumental in Archie’s development. Remarkably, he passed the 25-yard level with a plaster cast on a broken wrist and has now progressed to the 200-yard stage.