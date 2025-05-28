Gymnasts from Petersfield’s Flex Gymnastics Club have twisted and tumbled their way to success at the Hampshire and South Region grades competitions.
For many of Flex’s younger gymnasts, it was their first experience competing at a Hampshire competition.
In Preparation One (age eight), Iris Armstrong placed second overall in a field of more than 30 gymnasts. She also placed second on bars and beam, and third on floor.
Flex stormed to victory in Preparation One (age nine plus), with Emily Watton, Harriet Stacey and Sofiia Ulianova placing first, second and third overall. Harriet placed first on bars and floor, Sofiia placed first on range and conditioning and Emily placed second on bars, beam and floor.
In Preparation Two (age nine), Grace Harding placed third on vault and beam, and fifth on bars. Preparation Two (age ten to 12) saw Evie Pringle, Hollie Rudkin, Ava Drover, Myla Skilton, Scarlett Gallagher and Sophie Gallagher take to the competition floor. Ava, Hollie and Scarlett placed second, third and fifth on beam respectively. Scarlett placed fifth on vault and Hollie placed third on range and conditioning and fifth on floor. Evie placed fifth on bars, and sixth overall.
In Preparation Three, Ella Williams and Ivy King had a clean competition, with Ella placing sixth overall. Ella placed first on floor and both gymnasts placed on vault (Ella in second and Ivy in fifth).
In Development One (age ten), Winter Chamberlain placed sixth on floor and range and conditioning. In Disability Development One, Rosie Lymn-Fuller was crowned Hampshire champion across all pieces of apparatus.
Iris and Rosie qualified for the Preparation and Development South Region finals. Iris placed second overall in Preparation One and Rosie was crowned south region champion.
Jamie Giddings and Jessica Willoughby competed in Performance One at the Performance and Excel South Region finals, with Jamie placing third on vault.
