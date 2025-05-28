In Preparation Two (age nine), Grace Harding placed third on vault and beam, and fifth on bars. Preparation Two (age ten to 12) saw Evie Pringle, Hollie Rudkin, Ava Drover, Myla Skilton, Scarlett Gallagher and Sophie Gallagher take to the competition floor. Ava, Hollie and Scarlett placed second, third and fifth on beam respectively. Scarlett placed fifth on vault and Hollie placed third on range and conditioning and fifth on floor. Evie placed fifth on bars, and sixth overall.