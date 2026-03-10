Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s men’s first team allayed any relegation fears with a comprehensive 6-0 win at home to Southampton University in South Central Division One South.
A&F bucked their trend of being slow starters with a goal in the fourth minute. Jamie Findlayson fed a neat ball down the right line to Stu Morhall, who drove to the baseline and towards the D before cutting back for Ian Metcalfe to sweep into the net.
Four minutes later it was 2-0, with Harry Johnson firing a ball across goal where Metcalfe bunted in.
The hosts didn’t have to wait too long to extend their lead with Charlie Johnson weaving his way at the top of the circle and finishing cutely on the reverse past the onrushing goalkeeper.
It was another drive from Morhall into the right of the D that saw A&F score their fourth with his cross deflected into the goal off a defender.
A&F’s best chance at the start of the second half came with Aaron Buchanan through one-on-one with the keeper, but his lifted attempt was well saved.
When Harry Johnson had his stick taken away when in a goalscoring position, a penalty was awarded which Metcalfe tucked away to complete his hat-trick.
Despite the dominant performance A&F only had two short corners in the game. Huggins scored with the second with a hard low drag to complete the 6-0 win.
Evie Kenna scored a late equaliser for A&F’s ladies’ second team as they drew 1-1 against Havant, while the ladies’ third team drew 0-0 against Basingstoke. A&F’s ladies’ fourth team beat Portsmouth 1-0.
The men’s second and fourth teams were soundly beaten by Havant sides, but the men’s third team drew against Fareham, with Oli Cluskey and Fergus Lynch on the scoresheet.
