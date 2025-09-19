Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team got their South Central Women’s Premier Division Two campaign off to the perfect start with an emphatic 5-2 win against Chichester in their opening match of the season.
The Shots took the lead in the opening two minutes through captain Tammy Cherry’s goal.
A&F doubled their lead in the second quarter when Fiona Stewart made her way into the D and scored with a spectacular reverse stick strike.
The Shots went 3-0 up before half-time when Phoebe Bryant’s ball found Cherry, who slotted the ball home.
Chichester pulled two goals back in the second half, but A&F regained their grip on the game when Charlotte Clive slotted the ball home to make it 4-2.
The Shots scored their fifth and final goal of the game when a sweeping team move was confidently finished by Harriet Beadsley to make it 5-2.
Comments
