Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club’s women’s first team picked up an impressive 2-1 victory at Haslemere in South Central Women’s Premier Division Two.
The Shots started on the front foot and Charlotte Clive drove into the baseline before Harriet Beadsley fired off a shot.
Haslemere responded with two short corners, but both were defended confidently by A&F.
The first quarter concluded with steady rain and steady pressure from both sides.
Early in the second quarter, the Shots won a short corner, but Haslemere kept it out.
The Shots continued to push and won another short corner, but the visitors were again denied by Haslemere.
Some incisive attacking play down the left saw Ana Hathaway link up with Tammy Cherry, but A&F then fell behind as Haslemere scored the opening goal.
A&F’s backline were kept busy for the rest of the second quarter. The Shots produced an attack one minute before half-time, but the visitors couldn’t find an equaliser and trailed 1-0 at the break.
The Shots showed plenty of determination in the second half, and Louise Laws and Phoebe Bryant made crucial interventions to deny a Haslemere attack.
Hathaway won a short corner, and Cherry and Hathaway produced shots inside the D as A&F pushed for an equaliser.
Beadsley was next to try her luck for A&F, but she was denied by the Haslemere goalkeeper.
A&F equalised from a short corner when Eloise White’s finish made it 1-1 after earlier shots from Bryant and Bridget Tahourdin.
The Shots then scored a winner when Laws played a smart pass into the D, where Tahourdin fired home to make it 2-1.
A&F’s women’s first team remain unbeaten since Christmas and are now seventh in the South Central Women’s Premier Division Two table.
