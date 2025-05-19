Haslemere’s under-ten boys’ and girls’ teams have been crowned regional champions at the In2 Regional competition.
The under-ten boys’ and girls’ teams took part in the In2 Regional Finals for South Central, hosted by Reading, which consisted of eight teams who had made it through their respective county competitions.
The under-ten boys faced Banbury in their first game and raced into a 1-0 lead, but were eventually held to a 1-1 draw.
Haslemere then picked up comprehensive wins against A&C and Slough.
The goals were flying in with Henry latching on to the excellent distribution from the wings, Rupert scoring from the open and reverse stick side and Noah getting in on the act with some superb strikes.
Tom was unflappable in goal and showed impressive levels of concentration. Tommy, Elliot and Harry provided defensive stability and set up wave after wave of attacks by getting the ball wide to Louis, Artie and Noah.
Haslemere scored eight goals in the group phase and won their group on goal difference to qualify for the semi-finals.
Haslemere won 3-0 against Henley in the semi-finals to set up a final against Banbury.
The under-ten boys produced a superb performance to beat Banbury 3-0 and be crowned South Central champions.
The under-ten girls got their campaign off to a strong start with a 3-0 win against Oxford Hawks in their opening group game.
It was a dominant and attacking performance, with Olivia scoring the opening goal. Captain Tillie led the midfield superbly and provided the assists for Myla to score two goals and secure a comfortable victory that set the tone for the morning.
Haslemere faced Buckingham in their second game and took an early lead through Myla’s goal.
The defensive pairing of Vicky and Evie implemented Haslemere’s aggressive press to stand strong against Buckingham's pressure.
The defence distributed the ball to Sophie, Violet and Olivia, who provided dangerous attacking options.
In the final moments of the game, Haslemere goalkeeper Iona made a crucial save to secure the three points.
Haslemere faced hosts Reading in their final group match.
Tillie's distribution caused Reading problems, and she quickly moved the ball to Sophie and Violet.
The winning goal came when Olivia's cross found Myla, who capped off an excellent team move.
Haslemere finished the group stage as group winners after picking up maximum points and conceding no goals.
The under-ten girls faced Winchester in the semi-finals.
Haslemere were quick out of the traps and took the lead when Sophie’s precise cross found Myla, who opened the scoring.
The defensive trio of Vicky, Evie and Iona kept Winchester's attack in check, allowing Olivia to seal the win with a skilful goal.
Haslemere faced Buckingham in the final.
With confidence high after their win against Buckingham in the group stage, Haslemere set out to replicate that performance.
Haslemere took an early lead, with Myla dominating the Buckingham defence and creating opportunities for Olivia and Violet.
Violet unleashed a powerful shot which forced the Buckingham goalie into an excellent save.
Iona made several crucial saves, including a triple save.
Haslemere went 2-0 up after some skilful play down the left from Olivia resulted in a smart finish.
Haslemere conceded their first goal of the tournament, but held on to win 2-1 and be crowned under-ten 2025 regional champions.