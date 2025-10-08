Farnham-based Optimise Foundation are looking for a company to fund practical education to reduce ACL injuries among girls and women in grassroots sports in Surrey and Hampshire.
Together with Weydon Year 11 footballers Ella Knights (Beacon Hill FC) and Izzy Kandak (Brighton FC), sports therapists and health professionals, Optimise will draw on the latest sports performance research to create actionable education and practical resources around ACL injuries specific to the female body.
Once compiled, Optimise will deliver workshops and online resources.
Farnham Town Council have already contributed towards the campaign which targets grassroots coaches, parents and athletes.
Lucy Harper, head of PE at Weydon School, said: “This is new, exciting and going to have a huge impact in grassroots sports like football, rugby, netball, hockey and tennis.
“We’ve all heard of ACL injuries – it's a well known injury, particularly in male footballers.
“But despite teenage girls and women being disproportionately affected, very little female specific education and resources exist to explain why and how ACL injuries happen in the female body and what simple practical action can be taken to prevent girls and women dropping out of sport with this debilitating injury.
“Optimise Foundation are creating something really innovative here, addressing a real gap in knowledge in a practical and actionable way that will benefit our community – coaches, parents, families and athletes alike and along with Izzy and Ella, I am excited to be part of it.”
Optimise Foundation founder Leza Milligan said: “Our mission is to improve conditions for girls and women in local sport.
“We know that many grassroots sports clubs lack funding but are keen to support their female members and recruit new members.
“A partnership with Optimise will achieve this. Business sponsorship will enable us to keep our education cost-free, practical and based on latest sports performance research.”
