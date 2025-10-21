Alton Belles won 29-19 at Basingstoke Women in their third game of the season in Women’s NC Three South West (East).
Alton were first on the scoreboard with a try within three minutes, although Basingstoke swiftly replied with a try of their own.
The conditions made ball handling tricky at times, so there were plenty of scrums, which Basingstoke dominated at times. The two sides went into half-time on level terms at 12-12.
Both teams came out with a renewed vigour after a tight and well-contested first half.
Basingstoke scored the first try of the second half to take the lead.
Alton dug deep and their forwards put in tackle after tackle and gained ground to allow their backs to flourish and steer the visitors to an impressive away win in tricky conditions.
