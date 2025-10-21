Alton Belles won 29-24 at home to Andover in Women’s NC Three South West (East).
Alton’s first home match of the season was watched by a strong crowd of more than 150 supporters made up of friends, family, Alton legends of the previous women's team and the men's Alton rugby team.
Only fielding 13 and forcing uncontested scrums, Andover started strongly with a string of tries in quick succession, but Alton fought back and with strong ball carries broke the defence of Andover just before half-time and put five points on the board to go into half-time 24-5 behind.
The Belles started the second half on the front foot and the tries soon arrived thick and fast as the home side produced an inspired comeback to get back on level terms at 24-24.
Alton dug deep and with one final push and some superb link-up play they drove the ball over the try line to take the lead and end the game victorious.
