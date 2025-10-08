Farnham slipped to a 36-25 defeat at home to Jersey in Regional One South Central.
The league leaders had a perfect record coming into the game, with Farnham looking to get back to winning ways. Jack Buxton came into the starting line up at seven with Harry West celebrating his 50th first team cap. The strong wind blew across the pitch and Jersey kicked off the match.
The visitors got their hands on the ball early on but Farnham’s defence held firm in the opening stages. Jersey set up a rolling maul which was initially held, but it moved infield which left too much space on the blindside and Jersey’s fly half dotted down in the corner for the opening try of the match.
Farnham came back well and a well-executed training ground move saw Max Williams break the line and offload to Joe Wood, who was stopped on the 22. Farnham kept the ball and eventually won a penalty in front of the posts and took the easy three points.
Jersey replied with their second try of the afternoon to open up a 10-3 lead.
The visitors then scored their third try under the posts and added the conversion to go 17-3 up.
Farnham’s attack were looking threatening and a well-executed lineout move saw Sam Voight feed Williams who broke through, rounded the full back and dotted down under the posts. The successful conversion made it 17-10. Half-time followed shortly afterwards with the game in the balance.
The opening exchanges of the second half were tense with the next score potentially crucial to the outcome of the game.
Joe Wigmore broke down the left to get Farnham in behind however the ball was knocked on moments later to spoil a potential score.
Farnham then pushed over a Jersey scrum and were running towards the line. The ball was kept well with the Farnham attack remaining patient. A series of close carries dragged the defence in and left space for Toby Salmon to finish out wide for the first score of the second half to make it 17-15.
Another good scrum gave Farnham a great platform with Ben Stevens this time breaking the line. Farnham crept towards the line and a Jersey infringement gave Farnham an easy three points to go 18-17 ahead and take the lead for the first time in the match.
Jersey came back strongly. A penalty five metres out was taken quickly and a deliberate knock on from Jonny Vincent resulted in a yellow card and a penalty try to put the visitors 24-18 ahead.
Farnham kicked off, however Jersey countered brilliantly through some superb offloading and scored under the posts to go 31-18 ahead.
There was still time left on the clock and Farnham had to get their hands on the ball. Harrison Horner offloaded well to Stevens on halfway who broke through the line. Another good offload found Wigmore who sprinted under the posts for a converted try to make it 31-25 with ten minutes left to play.
Farnham believed they could get another score, however Jersey almost secured the win with another line break but the ball was lost over the line. However, minutes later Jersey touched down for the game-clinching try to run out 36-25 winners.
By Toby Salmon
