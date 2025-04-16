Farnham progressed to the quarter-finals of the Papa Johns Cup with a comprehensive 61-3 victory at Battersea Ironsides in the first round.
Battersea finished fifth in London Two South East, but with many players unavailable fielded an inexperienced team.
Farnham, however, had most of their players available, with only Alex Wennen coming in for his first game for the first team this season.
The home side kicked off and Farnham started the better of the two teams.
Five minutes in Ed Grosvenor scored his first try for the club after a break from Greg Franzel.
Battersea responded with a penalty, however it was then all Farnham.
Shawa Rai scored the second try, with Toby Simmons and Ben Stevens also scoring tries before half-time.
Stevens converted all the scores with Farnham using a mixture of pace and power to break down the Battersea defence.
Coach for the day James Chisholm then emptied the bench with Matt Kouris making his comeback from injury.
Captain Oscar Henderson opened the scoring after the break with Joe Brockman quickly following.
Substitute Jack Haylett also powered over before Rai scored the try of the match, breaking the line and then beating the fullback for a 70-metre stunner.
Sam Woodhams then powered over from close range for the last try with Stevens missing his final kick to leave the full-time score 61-3.
The victory sets up a two-legged quarter-final fixture against Beckenham.
Farnham will host the first leg at Monkton Lane on Saturday, April 26, before travelling to Beckenham for the second leg on Saturday, May 3.
Farnham are hoping to complete the double this season after winning the Regional Two South Central title.
Farnham completed an unbeaten league campaign with a hard-fought 20-19 victory at second-placed Bournemouth in their final league match of the season.
By Toby Salmon