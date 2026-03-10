Farnham won 47-29 at home to Tunbridge Wells in Regional One South Central.
The visitors opened the scoring when they found space in the left corner to dot down for an unconverted try.
A penalty gave Farnham a chance to kick to the corner and set up a rolling maul. It was stopped short but Harry West found Toby Salmon on a crash ball line and he dotted down for Farnham’s first try.
On 15 minutes, a patient attack brought Farnham close to the line and Shawa Rai snuck through a gap for Farnham’s second try.
Farnham scored their third try when Ollie Brown squeezed a pass through two tacklers and found Toby Simmons, who strolled in for the score.
Tunbridge Wells responded well and their centre broke through to score under the posts.
A Tunbridge Wells scrum on their own 22 looked fairly routine but the ball spilt out and was scooped up by Oscar Henderson, who went in for the bonus-point try.
Farnham opened the scoring in the second half when a Tunbridge Wells pass was picked off by Henderson, who galloped in for his second try.
An attacking scrum gave Tunbridge Wells a good platform and they found space on the blindside to score a converted try.
A Tunbridge Wells lineout was stopped illegally and their number eight acted fastest with a quick tap to dive into the corner.
Farnham were pinned in their own half. Henderson released the pressure and broke through two tackles. He sprinted away and drew the fullback to put in Stevens, who juggled the ball but held on and dived in under the posts.
A rolling maul score in the corner for Tunbridge Wells made it 40-29, but Farnham responded when Ben Jones hacked ahead and Salmon sprinted forward and dotted down for his second try.
By Toby Salmon
