Farnham fell to a 50-24 defeat at Old Alleynians in Regional One South Central on Saturday.
The home side kicked off with Farnham opting to play with the conditions in the first half.
Old Alleynians started the better of the two sides and opened the scoring with a break down the left-hand side which their full back finished off well to dot down under the posts.
More missed tackling cost Farnham minutes later with the home side’s winger dotting down for the second try to make it 14-0 after 15 minutes.
Farnham couldn’t get their attack going and were not on the same page in defence. The home team produced a very good score when a crossfield kick in their own 22 was gathered by their right winger and he shrugged off two defenders to go the length and make it 21-0.
Old Alleynians got their bonus point try after 25 minutes when another break through their backs released their scrum half who just about got in for the score.
Farnham had to respond. They strung together some phases and earned a breakdown penalty. The visitors kicked to the corner and set up a rolling maul that was patient and well executed and resulted in Jonny Vincent dotting down Farnham’s first try to make it 26-5.
The Farnham fightback was short-lived though as they failed to clear their lines and off the resulting lineout, the home side’s fly half breezed in under the posts to make it 33-5.
Farnham managed to get a score before the break though, with Ollie Brown finding Toby Salmon who got the ball away and Max Williams collected it well for a try in the right-hand corner. The successful conversion made it 33-12.
Old Alleynians almost scored again but the ball was knocked on and it remained 33-12 at half-time.
Farnham rung the changes at the break with Jack Buxton, Marco Azevedo and Ben Stevens coming on.
An Old Alleynians box kick was well gathered by Oscar Henderson, who bounced off the onrushing flanker.
The visitors looked to be more expansive with the ball and showed much more aggression in defence. They held out Old Alleynians for ten minutes until the hosts kicked for goal to extend their lead to 36-12.
More defensive issues cost Farnham moments later with Old Alleynians getting round the visitors and their left winger dotted down in the corner. The successful conversion made it 43-12.
Farnham looked better in attack, however the home team’s captain intercepted a pass and although he was caught by Stevens, the ball was recycled and the home side’s number eight dotted down under the posts to make it 50-12.
The visitors got their third try when Joey Wood got an intercept of his own and raced in under the posts to make it 50-17. Salmon’s drop goal conversion hit the bar.
Farnham were chasing a bonus point try and although they were stopped a few times, they kept going until the end and after a few close carries, Salmon dotted down from close range for the try. The successful conversion made it 50-24 at full-time.
The visitors were nowhere near their best but came away with a point.
Farnham will host CS Stags at Monkton Lane on Saturday, December 6.
By Toby Salmon
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.