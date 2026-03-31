Farnham slipped to a narrow 39-34 defeat at CS Stags in Regional One South Central.
Farnham kicked off but it was the home team that started the strongest. They dominated the early stages of possession and found space on the left to score an unconverted try in the corner.
The visitors struggled to get going as the windy conditions made the lineout very difficult. CS Stags extended their lead when a chip kick was regathered and some good offloading saw their centre run in under the posts.
A clearing CS Stags kick was charged down but the ball fell into the hands of the hosts and they broke in behind, releasing their right winger who sprinted away and under the posts for a try to make it 19-0 after 20 minutes.
Farnham had to respond and did so when Toby Simmons picked up a loose ball, sprinted clear and stepped the cover defence to score Farnham’s first try. The conversion was successful.
CS Stags continued to kick with the wind and pinged Farnham back. A couple of breakdown penalties released the pressure.
Farnham struck from a lineout play which saw Toby Salmon break through. Joey Wood was on hand to support and sprinted in from 50 metres, just about fending off the covering defence to score in the corner.
The half-time whistle shortly followed and Farnham had recovered well to narrow the score to 19-12.
CS Stags kicked off the second half with the game finely in the balance. A 50:22 saw the hosts gain a good attacking opportunity and their centre went through under the posts for the home side’s bonus point try.
Farnham were making inroads though as speedsters Ben Stevens and Simmons were now finding space. However, it was their reliable driving maul that was successful as Jonny Vincent powered over for his 13th try of the season.
Farnham cleared their lines well and another penalty was kicked to the corner. The driving maul was yet again successful but this time Oscar Henderson scored in the corner for the bonus point try.
The momentum shifted again when a CS Stags lineout move broke through some weak tackling and the home side’s captain powered over for the score to make it 31-22.
Some good hands from the backs gave Simmons a chance and he finished well in the corner for his second try.
Farnham were starting to dominate the scrum with Greg Franzel, Vincent and Jeff Leybourne getting plenty of success.
An attacking scrum gave Farnham a good platform to launch. Ben Jones took the ball to the line and found Wood bursting through the middle and sprinting clear for his second try of the game to give Farnham the lead for the first time. Farnham led 34-31 with ten minutes to go.
CS Stags claimed back the restart and put Farnham on the back foot. The attack was patient and the hosts eventually found space on the left and their winger finished off well in the corner to make it 36-34.
CS Stags had field position as the time ticked on and won a penalty in front of the posts. Their kicker sent the kick through the posts and the final whistle followed.
Farnham will finish their Regional One South Central campaign with a home game against Hammersmith & Fulham on Saturday, April 11.
By Toby Salmon
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