Highfield and Brookham School in Liphook have launched their girls’ rugby provision.
The initiative was inspired by the success of the England women’s national rugby union team, the Red Roses, whose achievements have ignited a new generation of players.
Rugby is now being taught to all girls in Years 7 and 8 at Highfield and Brookham, delivered in a rugby league-style format with opportunities to experience contact and non-contact versions of the game.
The girls are currently developing the core skills and fundamentals as they prepare for their first fixture in March. The enthusiasm and passion for the sport is already shining through, with pupils embracing the challenge and thoroughly enjoying their rugby journey.
Pupils at Highfield and Brookham are encouraged to enjoy sport at every level, with recent highlights for the school ranging from national cricket and athletics success to a seven-year unbeaten inter-school swimming record, and four pupils earning sports scholarships to leading senior schools last year.
In October 2025, the Rugby Football Union launched an ambitious action plan to drive the growth of women’s and girls’ rugby through to 2030, building on the success of the Red Roses.
Now one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, women’s rugby has seen participation soar, with more than 500 clubs offering opportunities for women and girls to start, stay and thrive in the game.
Suzannah Cryer, head of Highfield and Brookham, said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first prep school in our immediate area to launch girls’ rugby, and we hope this inspires more schools to follow suit.
“With the girls’ first fixture in March on the horizon, it’s exciting to think this could be the start of a journey that leads one of our pupils all the way to the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup.”
