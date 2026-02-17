Petersfield slipped to a 52-31 defeat at league leaders Bournemouth in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
Bournemouth came out of the blocks quickly, demonstrating their intent and why they lead the league. Petersfield saw very little ball in the first six minutes, which resulted in an unconverted Bournemouth try from slick passing down the left wing.
Petersfield spent some time trying to string a few phases together while the hosts frustrated most moves.
With Bournemouth inside Petersfield’s 22 a slightly speculative pass out to the wing was intercepted by Petersfield’s Alex Robinson, who charged down the five-metre channel with Bournemouth’s defence retreating. A full 60 metres was covered by Robinson before he was hunted down by the defence. Rapidly catching up was Petersfield’s Seb Tuff, who pounced on the loose ball and flicked out a well-weighted pass to fly half Brad Caparo. Caparo floated a kick pass out to centre Matt McLean, who dodged a flying tackle to dive over in the right corner for an unconverted try.
Robinson soon featured in a collision in the air attempting to challenge for a high ball and received a yellow card while damaging his already fragile shoulder. From the penalty Bournemouth scored a converted try under the crossbar.
While Petersfield were down one player Bournemouth kicked to the corner for one of their pacy backs to intercept and cross the tryline for an unconverted try.
Petersfield when returned to full strength were unable to capitalise against an excellent defence. Bournemouth then scooped up a loose ball and charged to the tryline for a further unconverted try.
Petersfield’s cause was not helped by a yellow card for Zac Conley for indiscretion at the base of a ruck and from the penalty the hosts scored another, successfully converted, try.
From deep in their half Petersfield passed the ball across the pitch from left to right, where Archie Whitear passed back towards the left with passes by Caparo and McLean reaching the galloping Liam Perkins on the wing to dive over to score an unconverted try on half-time.
Within the first few minutes of the second half a penalty against Petersfield resulted in Bournemouth kicking at goal for three points.
The host added a converted try to their total four minutes later, before Conley was restored with Petersfield 39-10 behind.
Petersfield transgressed in front of the posts and Bournemouth again chose to kick for three points.
Petersfield were perhaps guilty of trying to force the pace in an attempt to score two more tries and secure a losing bonus point. During this period Bournemouth had a player sent to the bin which gave Petersfield’s pack encouragement to close the tryline with a series of pick and drives. From this Oli Hunt was able to touch the ball down for Field’s third try, which Joe Knowles converted.
Conley then found himself out wide with the ball and with little close support threw his frame at the tryline to score the bonus point try. Knowles added the extras.
Petersfield then leaked another converted try and a kickable penalty to bring Bournemouth’s score to 52 points.
The last hurrah came from Robinson, who scored Petersfield’s fifth try. Knowles successfully kicked the conversion.
Petersfield will host 11th-placed Reeds Weybridge at Penns Place on Saturday, February 28.
By Chris Todd
