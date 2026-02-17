With Bournemouth inside Petersfield’s 22 a slightly speculative pass out to the wing was intercepted by Petersfield’s Alex Robinson, who charged down the five-metre channel with Bournemouth’s defence retreating. A full 60 metres was covered by Robinson before he was hunted down by the defence. Rapidly catching up was Petersfield’s Seb Tuff, who pounced on the loose ball and flicked out a well-weighted pass to fly half Brad Caparo. Caparo floated a kick pass out to centre Matt McLean, who dodged a flying tackle to dive over in the right corner for an unconverted try.