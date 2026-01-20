Petersfield fell to a 43-7 defeat at Wimborne in Regional Two South Central.
Wimborne opened the scoring after nine minutes. The hosts won the ball at a scrum on halfway and through two passes and some swift forward movement delivered the ball into the hands of a player on the wing who galloped unopposed to score an unconverted try.
The hosts scored their second try when they fly hacked the ball into Petersfield’s half and chased the ball down and scooped it up to cross the line for a converted try.
The visitors then got within 15 metres of Wimborne’s tryline. Petersfield’s forwards took control and for five minutes rucked, mauled and scrummed their way across the width of the pitch, rarely surrendering possession while their hosts became rather frustrated. A Wimborne second row was yellow carded for repeated infringements.
A knock on by Wimborne gave Petersfield a scrum in the left corner, while Wimborne lost their number eight to a yellow card. Petersfield pushed the scrum over the line for Karter Whittock to dot down, before Joe Knowles added the conversion.
As half-time approached Petersfield’s possession of the ball from a scrum was lost because of a dropped pass, and the hosts rapidly carried the ball down the pitch to score a third try and open up a 17-7 lead at the break.
Another fumbled Petersfield pass allowed Wimborne to score a converted try soon after the break.
Petersfield’s Miles Sampson received a yellow card for back chat. From a tapped penalty Wimborne crossed Petersfield’s line for another converted try.
The hosts then moved the ball from right to left and dived over in the corner for an unconverted try. Wimborne scored their final try when they rushed through Petersfield’s line to score under the posts.
By Chris Todd
