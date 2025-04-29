Petersfield Rugby Club’s first team secured their highest-ever finish this season with a fifth-placed finish in Regional Two South Central.
Field had been promoted to Level Six and the Regional Two South Central League for the 2024-25 season, which is the highest level of league rugby the club have ever reached.
Their opponents in the league were several teams who topped their own county leagues, along with teams who had already experienced playing in regional leagues.
Petersfield’s ambitions were to end the season close to the top of the table and realistically in the top half.
The senior coaching team of director of rugby Matt McLean and player-coach Liam Perkins, both of whom joined the club for the previous season, had played much of their senior rugby in the National Leagues – most recently for Worthing Raiders.
McLean and Perkins were ably supported by long-serving club coach Andy Patience and assisted by Jason Ford.
The senior squad included many players who had come through the ranks at Penns Place, together with new recruits joining from other local clubs or moving into the area.
With the second team promoted by two leagues to Hampshire Two, the club’s plan was to train as a large squad from which selection would be made for both teams.
McLean adopted the policy of also including colts in training to encourage their development and future transition to the senior teams.
The season started with a home game against new opponents North Dorset RFC from Gillingham and a bonus-point win followed by a narrow defeat at home by experienced Level Six team Tottonians.
Petersfield then won away at Chichester and at home to Wimborne, before a tricky run saw Field win only one of their next seven matches.
Thirty-seven senior players were selected for the first team squad by December, including three colts, as Field won four and lost seven of their first 11 league games.
In the second half of the season a further nine players were selected for first-team honours, including three colts. Results swung in Petersfield’s favour with seven wins and four losses as Field finished the season with a final total of 64 league points.
Having slipped to seventh in the league at Christmas, Petersfield finished the campaign in fifth place with 11 wins and 11 losses.
Prop Dan Sargent scored 20 tries this season, while fly-half Nick Blumlein took his personal points total for the club past 1,500 points.
Sargent and Blumlein both recorded 20 appearances for the club’s first team, while Karter Whittock played 19 games, Joe Knowles made 18 appearances, Jack Janaway and Perkins both played 17 games and Oli Hunt and Franco Tomic both made 16 appearances.
Tomic was also selected for the Croatian national team and was capped four times in their international campaign in the Rugby Europe Trophy.
Petersfield will host their 29th annual pub sevens tournament at Penns Place on Sunday, May 4, where rugby sevens squads represent their chosen pub sponsor in a knockout competition.
Many of Petersfield’s senior players will be included in the squads. This year will see upwards of 24 teams taking part in this all-day festival of the short form of the game. There is then a period of recuperation until pre-season training starts at the end of June.
By Chris Todd