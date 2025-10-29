Rushmoor Artistic Swimming Club welcomed two-time European champion Ranjuo Tomblin to a club night at the Aldershot Garrison Sports Centre.
A big turnout of Rushmoor members witnessed Tomblin being awarded a lifetime membership of Rushmoor Artistic Swimming Club.
Tomblin has been an active member of the club since joining in 2021, and was presented with the lifetime membership by head coach Carolyn MacDonald.
It was awarded to Tomblin for his dedication to the club and his outstanding international success this year.
Tomblin represented Great Britain in the Artistic Swimming World Championships in Singapore in July, where he won bronze in the free mixed duet with Olympic silver medallist Izzy Thorpe.
Tomblin and Thorpe won bronze for free and technical mixed duets at the World Championships in China in June, where Tomblin won silver in the men’s free solo and bronze in the men’s technical solo.
Tomblin also won bronze in the men’s free solo in Canada in May.
In addition to becoming a lifetime member of the club, Tomblin was presented with the Napier Trophy by Hampshire County Artistic Swimming Association president Janet Selley. This award is for the best Hampshire swimmer across all aquatic disciplines for the 2024-25 season.
After the presentations, Tomblin let the younger swimmers hold a number of his medals.
Tomblin then headed to the pool, where he swam his winning performance for the swimmers and their parents to watch. He then worked with some of the swimmers and demonstrated ways to improve their skills.
Rushmoor Artistic Swimming Club are looking for new male and female members.
Anyone who is aged six or older and is interested in finding out more about the club should contact head coach Carolyn MacDonald by emailing [email protected] or visit the club’s website at: rssc.org.uk for further details.
