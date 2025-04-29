Rushmoor Knights American football team crashed to a 62-0 defeat at home to Bristol Aztecs in British American Football Premiership South.
Having been promoted, Rushmoor played two of the top sides in the country in their opening two games of the Premiership South season.
Game one saw the Knights fall to a 50-0 defeat at home to the London Warriors, before the Knights suffered another big loss against Bristol Aztecs.
The Knights’ first drive against Bristol saw an interception thrown by quarterback Connor Thomas and two plays later Aztecs quarterback Ethan Gretzinger found wide receiver Tim Lukas with a 30-yard pass. Spencer Cutlan added the conversion to put the visitors 7-0 up.
The Knights gained some confidence with a succession of first downs, notably with excellent runs by the impressive Charlie George and the reliable Harvey Macey.
The first play of the second quarter saw Bristol double their lead. Gretzinger found Darius Saint-Robinson on his back in the end zone from 15 yards to put the visitors 14-0 up.
Turnovers win matches and another interception off Thomas was converted as Gretzinger handed off to Archie Calhaem who went on an untouched run of 40 yards to the left pylon to make it 21-0.
Gretzinger's post pass to Saint-Robinson for a 30-yard touchdown made it 28-0, before Gretzinger scored himself with a 20-yard run down the left touchline.
Gretzinger's pass found Lukas and Kacper Salik ran in the extra two points to make it 42-0.
The third quarter saw Gretzinger find Tom Seager wide open who walked in for the touchdown.
Bristol’s second-string quarterback Louis Benzey threw a 15-yard post play to Joshua Petrie to make it 55-0, before Saint-Robinson scored the final touchdown.
Rushmoor Knights will host Hertfordshire Cheetahs at the King George V Playing Fields in Farnborough on Sunday.