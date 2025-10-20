Russell Wishart made a superb 61 for new boys Milford in Division One of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League, while Liss RBL C got their very first victory in the top flight with a 3-1 win at Hindhead RBL B.
Champions Sovereign B were held to a draw by Liss RBL B while promoted Traco B and Shottermill B went down 3-1 to Fleet and Liss RBL A, respectively.
Neil Bonner (36) is the top break-builder in Division Two as Bourne B set the pace with a 4-0 mauling of their ‘A’ team counterparts, with Rowledge B and Grayshott B winning by the same scoreline.
In Division Three Lindford B made it three wins on the bounce with a 3-1 victory over Rowledge while Comrades B were big winners, seeing off Hindhead RBL A 4-0.
Division One results: Sovereign A 2-2 Milford, Liss RBL B 2-2 Sovereign B, Hindhead RBL B 1-3 Liss RBL C, Traco B 1-3 Fleet Broadway, Shottermill B 1-3 Liss RBL A.
Division One breaks: Russell Wishart (61), Neil Callingham (32), Simon Laney (31), Jo Orriss (30), Maurice Pearson (26), Dean Goodall (24), Karol Mikowski (24), Tim Poston (24), Kevin Woodford (23 & 21), Dong Ming Lau (21), Shakeel Ahmad (20), Nick Booth (20), Joe Hughes (20).
Division Two results: Bourne A 0-4 Bourne B, Rowledge B 4-0 Alton Cons A, Grayshott B 4-0 Bordon B, Farnham Cons B 2-2 Comrades A, Alton Cons F 1-3 Traco E.
Division Two breaks: Neil Bonner (36), Martin Wells (30), Thomas Hibberd (26), Alex Elkins (25), Richard Thompson (22), Carl Saunders (21).
Division Three results: Traco F 2-2 Lindford D, Frensham A 3-1 Traco C, Comrades B 4-0 Hindhead RBL A, Bordon C 3-1 Frensham D, Lindford B 3-1 Rowledge C.
Division Three break: Michael Dennison (28).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.