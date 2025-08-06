South Downs Taekwondo students returned home victorious after an outstanding performance at the 14th TI World Championships in Glasgow.
Fifteen students aged between nine and 53, representing the club’s Alton, Bordon, Clanfield, Midhurst and Petersfield branches, travelled to the event, which attracted more than 1,200 competitors from 20 countries including Australia, Germany, Poland, USA and Argentina.
Founded nine years ago by head instructor Colin Sayer after leaving the British Army’s REME, South Downs Taekwondo have steadily grown into a competitive force.
The world championship results showcased that strength, with the club securing 19 medals – six gold, seven silver and six bronze.
Emma Harding won gold in girls’ green belt sparring at her first world championships, while Jessica Wright defended her cadets red belt sparring title to earn gold for the second consecutive year.
Daniel Ward (black belt) and Ola Czarnecka (girls’ yellow belt) claimed gold in tag team sparring, with Ward teaming up with two American competitors after moving up a height category because of a recent growth spurt.
Wright, Maria Rodrigues, and a team-mate from Poland won gold in cadets red/black belt tag team sparring, demonstrating grit against higher-graded opponents.
Other medallists included Sienna Grace, Pedro Rodrigues, Arianna Kyriakou, Wiktoria Czarnecka, Ethan Lev-Morgan and Simone Kelly across various categories in patterns, sparring, and team events.
Colin Sayer praised his students and their families. He said: “It was an amazing weekend for everyone involved.
“The dedication shown by these students is inspirational, and without the unwavering support of their parents, these achievements would not be possible.”
South Downs Taekwondo holds regular training across its local clubs and will take part in other national and international competitions later this year.
Anyone who wants more information on South Downs Taekwondo should visit the club’s website at https://petersfieldtagbtaekwondo.weebly.com/ for further details.
