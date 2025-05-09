Brightwell Tennis Club are hosting an open day from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, May 17.
All are welcome to come along on the day and give tennis a go for free.
The open day will start with junior and adult lessons every half an hour from 10am until 12pm.
Between 12pm and 1pm the courts at Brightwell Tennis Club will be open for free play.
Anyone who would like to attend the open day can just turn up on the day.
There will be a barbecue at the open day, and refreshments will be provided.
Brightwell Tennis Club are based at Mike Hawthorn Drive, Farnham.
The club have five all-weather floodlit courts overlooked by a modern pavilion.
Anyone who would like more information about Saturday’s open day should visit the club’s website at https://www.brightwelltennis.co.uk/ or email [email protected] for further details.