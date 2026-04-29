Brightwell Tennis Club are hosting an open day from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, May 9.
All are welcome to come along on the day and give tennis a go for free.
The open day will start with junior and adult lessons every half an hour from 10am until 12pm.
Between 12pm and 1pm the courts at Brightwell Tennis Club will be open for free play.
Anyone who would like to attend the open day can just turn up on the day.
All equipment will be provided. Everyone who attends is asked to wear non-marking trainers and clothes suitable for the activity.
This year’s open day is just one of a number of events to celebrate the club’s centenary and is open to everyone.
Anyone who would like more information should visit the club’s website at www.brightwelltennis.co.uk or email [email protected] for further details.
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