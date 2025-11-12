Wrecclesham Tennis Club have held their finals weekend for their annual club championships.
The weekend offered every type of weather, with bright sunshine, gusty winds and plenty of rain. Nevertheless, the club managed to get through all the finals, and organised thanked the umpires and those who came and supported the event, particularly on a chilly Sunday.
Anna Collins beat Shirley Cauldwell 6-3, 6-0 in the open ladies’ singles final, while Alejandro Perez beat Simon Fabry 6-2, 6-1 in the open men’s singles final.
Anna Collins and Holly Pressly beat Shirley Cauldwell and Lai Simmons 6-2, 6-2 in the open ladies’ doubles final, while Jim Pressly and Mills Richey beat Alejandro Perez and Allan Kettles 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the open men’s doubles final. Anna Collins and Mills Richey won the open mixed doubles.
Alejandro Perez beat Simon Fabry 7-6, 6-4 in the veterans’ men’s singles final, while Shirley Cauldwell and Holly Pressly beat Diane Pettitt and Lai Simmons 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in the veterans’ ladies’ doubles final.
Andrew Bridges and Adam Cousins beat Jim Pressly and Lee Aubrey 6-2, 6-1 in the veterans’ men’s doubles final, while Shirley Cauldwell and Alejandro Perez beat Holly and Jim Pressly 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 in the veterans’ mixed doubles final.
Matt Field beat Jack Redwood 6-2, 6-0 in the men’s singles plate final, while Titch Eaton and Jerome Goodluck beat Martina Whiteley and Simon Rossiter 6-4, 6-2 in the mixed open doubles plate final. Saphsa Codling and Bryan Skinner won the mixed veterans’ doubles plate.
Wrecclesham Tennis Club are a friendly, active and social club situated in Riverdale, Wrecclesham.
Anyone who would like more information about Wrecclesham Tennis Club should visit the club's website at: www.wreccleshamtennis.org.uk
