Talented sportsmen and women and the people who make grassroots sports tick behind the scenes gathered to honour the latest winners of the Haslemere Sports Awards.
Worthy winners in 12 categories received an award, and a number of up-and-coming stars of the future were invited on to the stage to receive cash bursaries to help their development.
Haslemere Community Rugby Club’s first team were named Sports Team of the Year, King Edward’s Witley under-14 girls’ netball team were named Junior Sports Team of the Year and Jolyon Ellwood-Russell won the Sport Award for the Disabled.
Barrie Owen of Grayshott Cricket Club was named Young Volunteer of the Year, Pauline Fitter from Camelsdale School won the Sporting Impact in Schools award and Lucas Ayres from Swallows Trampoline Club won the Young Coach of the Year award.
Matt Hemming of Haslemere Hockey Club won the Sports Coach of the Year award, Neil Francis won the Sports Initiative award and BEEBS Netball Club won the Sports Club of the Year award.
Oliver Fitch from King Edward’s School won the Junior Sports Personality of the Year award, Alastair Hutchinson won the Special Services to Sport award and Graham Sampson won the Sports Personality of the Year award.
Create a Star bursaries were presented to Marta Galicz, Sebastian Edgington, Darcy Wellstead, Hayden Davey, Mirabelle Wallace-Bourgoin, Harry Dunne, Eli Hatifani and Freya Gordon.
Chris Grimes, the chairman of Sport Haslemere and Haslemere Sports Association, hosted the event – while Adrian Blyth of Sport Haslemere presided over the awards ceremony. Claire Williams was the guest speaker.
Chris said: “It was great to be back and to know that sport in Haslemere continues to thrive.
“Our awards night would not be possible without the mums and dads who ferry their youngsters around, the people who run the clubs and, of course, the athletes we recognised throughout the evening.”
