Today, Friday, November 14, in Haslemere is looking damp with patchy rain throughout the day. Drizzle may linger, keeping skies grey. Temperatures near 15°C will feel mild, but expect a light breeze. Occasional breaks in the clouds could bring brief brighter spells, although showers might persist well into the evening.
Tomorrow promises a cooler trend, with temperatures about 12°C at their peak. Cloud cover is likely to dominate the morning, accompanied by some drizzle. Although the rain risk decreases in the afternoon, occasional bursts of light rain may still appear. The evening should turn drier under gradually clearing skies.
Sunday brings more subdued conditions, with temperatures around 9°C and a chance of showers scattered across the day. Overcast skies may keep daylight muted while the breeze picks up slightly. Patchy rain could form now and then, though some clearer intervals are possible. Expect overnight lows near 4°C.
Monday looks drier, as sunshine becomes more prevalent. Temperatures near 7°C will feel brisk, especially in the morning. Skies should remain mostly clear, which might help keep any rain at bay. Winds could be slightly stronger at times, but they should not dampen the generally bright outlook, ensuring a pleasant midday.
Tuesday stays on the chilly side, with temperatures near 5°C and early lows dipping to about 0°C. Partly cloudy conditions may dominate, and showers seem unlikely. Bright spells could appear now and then, providing a crisp yet refreshing day. The late evening is expected to remain calm, with only a light breeze touching the night air.
This article was automatically generated
