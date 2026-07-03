It's a warm start to the day across Haslemere and the surrounding Surrey countryside, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 25°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the weather.
With only a minimal chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. The gentle breeze will help keep things comfortable, even in the warmer parts of the day.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth considering a light layer for any evening plans. The UV outlook is moderate, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning to spend time outside during the day.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely day in Haslemere, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the weather.