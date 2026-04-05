Today is Sunday, April 5 in Haslemere, and patchy rain should linger through the morning. Conditions may improve later, but a few light drizzle patches are possible. Temperatures could reach about 11°C by midday, then drop closer to 3°C at night. Weather updates suggest occasional cloud cover amidst the rain.
Tomorrow sees a partly cloudy forecast with no significant showers expected. Daytime conditions promise bright spells, taking temperatures near 12°C. Overnight looks calmer, hovering close to 3°C. Light breezes remain possible throughout, though the overall weather pattern stays stable. Skies might turn overcast later, but rain remains off the radar.
Sunshine dominates Tuesday, pushing daytime readings to about 16°C. Evening skies stay mostly clear, with lows near 5°C. Without rainfall predicted, conditions look pleasant for extended daylight hours. Winds remain gentle, offering a calm atmosphere. Forecast updates hint at an overall steady trend, ensuring consistent spring-like weather. Sunny spells persist.
More bright skies appear Wednesday, as temperatures climb about 18°C. Clear conditions should hold through late afternoon, keeping rain out of sight. Overnight lows settle close to 6°C, maintaining mild nights. Gentle breezes continue, creating a calm setting throughout the day. Forecast data confirms a warm, sunny pattern in place.
Conditions continue Thursday, with sunshine pushing temperatures near 17°C. Light cloud cover could drift by, but no showers are indicated. Evening dips to about 6°C, preserving mild overnight conditions. This weekend is shaping up to remain bright, continuing a stable trend. Weather forecasts highlight consistent warmth for the days ahead.
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