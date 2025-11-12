Today, Wednesday, November 12, sees patchy rain and early drizzle, bringing a damp start to the local weather forecast. Temperatures hover near 13°C, with clouds dominating much of the day. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover may emerge by evening, but the chance of lingering drizzle remains high. Breezes could pick up slightly, although conditions should settle overnight.
Tomorrow features moderate cloud cover with patches of drizzle possible throughout the morning. Temperatures reach about 15°C under largely cloudy skies, offering a milder feel than the previous day. Light winds persist, and any fleeting sunshine might arrive late afternoon, though showers cannot be ruled out.
Friday unfolds with moderate rain keeping conditions damp from morning to late evening. Temperatures near 13°C indicate a slight dip, and consistent cloud cover adds a grey hue to the forecast. Breezes may steady, but downpours hold the spotlight, making it a day dominated by wet weather.
Saturday appears largely overcast, with temperatures hovering about 10°C. Although rain chances drop significantly, heavier cloud coverage may keep skies dull. The local forecast suggests a calmer experience than earlier in the week, but the day remains cool and lacking much sunshine.
Sunday stays mainly cloudy, with minimal risk of showers and temperatures near 8°C. Some glimpses of brightness may break through, yet cooler breezes maintain a slight chill. This local weather outlook reflects a quieter set of conditions compared to previous days. Haslemere will see a similar pattern, ultimately marking a peaceful and calm end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
