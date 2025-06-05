Today, Thursday, June 5, starts off with moderate rain expected throughout the day, delivering a rather damp local forecast. Conditions look cloudy at times, with short breaks offering brief relief from drizzle in some parts of our region, including Haslemere. Temperatures near 15°C should be reached in the afternoon, then dipping by nightfall. Although rain might ease occasionally, it’s wise to anticipate unsettled skies overall.
Tomorrow could bring patchy rain nearby under mostly cloudy skies, though lighter showers are forecast around midday. Temperatures about 17°C are likely, with gentle breezes creating a slightly fresher feel by late afternoon. Any lingering drizzle will taper off toward evening, promising calmer conditions overnight for local weather watchers.
This weekend looks refreshingly changeable, with Saturday offering occasional showers that could linger into the afternoon. Temperatures around 17°C should prevail, accompanied by brisk winds at times. Sunday may begin with patchy rain, but some brighter weather is possible later. Conditions remain fairly mild, with values near 17°C persisting.
Monday ushers in calmer skies and a hint of sunshine, with partly cloudy intervals becoming more frequent through midday. Temperatures near 19°C could boost spirits, and rainfall appears unlikely. Late afternoon may see slightly cooler air, but overall conditions seem quite pleasant.
Beyond that, mild and partly cloudy conditions may persist midweek, keeping temperatures around 19°C in daytime. Rain appears less likely, though occasional gusts could still roll through. Any leftover drizzle from previous days should vanish quickly, offering a more settled forecast as the week progresses.
