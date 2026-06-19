Residents across Surrey and Hampshire are being urged to take care as an amber heat warning comes into force for London and the South East.
Temperature are expected to reach the mid-30s at the peak of a developing hot spell on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24.
The Met Office warning begins at 1am on Monday, June 23 to midnight on Tuesday, June 24, and they caution that the heat is likely to bring significant impacts for both people and infrastructure.
Overnight temperatures will remain very warm potentially staying above 20C in urban areas and conditions will also feel humid.
The wider population could also experience sunburn, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. Anyone feeling unwell is advised to call NHS 111.
To stay safe in the heat the Met Office recommends residents, drink plenty of fluids, keep out of direct sunlight and avoid exercise between 11am and 3pm.
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