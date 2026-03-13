Witnesses of fly-tipping incidents could receive up to £500 through East Hampshire District Council’s new Fly Tip Witness Reward Scheme if their tip-off leads to formal enforcement.
There were 945 recorded fly-tipping incidents in the district from April to December last year, with more than 15 tons of waste - including asbestos - tipped in a lay-by near Alton last September, costing the council more than £20,000 to clear.
The council said the rural nature of the district meant fly-tipping often took place in remote locations at night, but felt residents might witness something that could help its investigations.
Fly-tips are investigated where evidence can be found and the council will prosecute fly-tippers and residents who do not ensure their waste is disposed of responsibly.
Cllr Tony Costigan, the neighbourhood quality portfolio holder, said: “Fly-tipping is a perpetual problem in the district, with an average of more than one reported each day.
“We are taking a two-pronged approach to tackling the problem - reducing supply to fly-tippers by encouraging residents to get legitimate waste businesses to take their rubbish away, and doing what we can to investigate and prosecute criminal fly-tippers operating in the district.
“This reward scheme will contribute to making East Hampshire a no-go zone for fly-tippers.”
Rural areas are particularly at risk from fly-tipping, threatening wildlife and the countryside.
Cabinet member Cllr Nick Drew, the ward councillor for Froxfield, Sheet and Steep, said: "It is very disappointing that people come to enjoy the South Downs National Park, and the beautiful landscapes that it offers, and decide to pollute it with their rubbish.
“Many people I speak to feel more should be done, and this reward scheme will help us do that."
Anyone with rubbish to dispose of should book a trip to a household waste recycling centre, or contact an approved waste carrier.
They will issue a waste transfer note as a receipt to show who took it, so if it is fly-tipped its owner can show they did everything they could to ensure it was disposed of correctly.
The council also offers a bulky waste collection service.
A council spokesperson said: “Please be aware that fly-tips can contain dangerous and hazardous materials, so for your own safety we ask you not to touch any tip you may find.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.