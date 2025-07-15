Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) plans to make £1.6 million in cuts to its service due to “financial challenges”.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has launched a petition against the cuts, which has been signed by almost 900 people.
The fire authority is currently running a consultation to seek residents’ views on the changes, which closes on July 29.
The changes include closing two fire stations in Bembridge and Yarmouth, as well as removing the aerial ladder platform in Newport.
Rob Cole, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, said the authority’s priority will be the safety of the communities and their firefighters.
He added that in developing the proposals, they have “carefully reviewed our community risk levels against our resources”.
Mr Cole said: “HIWFRS is facing financial challenges. The costs of delivering our services have outpaced the funding we receive. Without an increase in government funding, fire and rescue services have no choice but to find ways to make savings, but we will always seek to do that in a way that ensures we can continue to reduce risk and respond to emergencies as quickly and as effectively as we can.
“We welcome views on the proposed changes and are currently engaging with our firefighters, staff and the unions on all our proposals. We also have a public consultation underway in relation to the changes for the Isle of Wight.”
Firefighters protested outside the HQ in Eastleigh where the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Authority meeting was scheduled for July 15.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.