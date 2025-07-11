A large garage fire broke out at a property in Border Road, Haslemere on the evening of Thursday, July 10.
Five fire engines attended the scene, where a private garage containing vehicles and fuel was involved in the blaze.
One man received a precautionary check from paramedics.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the site is being reinspected today. Emergency services have thanked local residents for their patience during the incident.
