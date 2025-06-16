A Surrey road branded “lethal” by locals remains unrepaired, despite £100,000 being ring-fenced for its resurfacing more than a year ago — and campaigners say residents are fed up with broken promises.
Petworth Road in Haslemere has been described as “virtually undrivable” by local taxi drivers and residents, who say repeated delays from Surrey County Council (SCC) have left the road in a dangerous state.
The Council says drainage issues must be addressed before resurfacing can begin, and the project has now been pushed back to its 2025/26 maintenance programme. But no date has been given for when the underlying drainage work will actually happen — leaving both residents and Liberal Democrat councillor John Robini frustrated.
Cllr Robini, who allocated £100,000 from his 2024 highways budget to fix the road, said: “They keep saying it’s deferred — but when will it actually happen?”
Campaigner Theresa Meredith-Hardy, who lives in Farnham and canvasses in Haslemere, said the delays reflect wider failings in local government. “I’ve got two young kids,” she said. “If Surrey can’t manage a basic road repair, how are we supposed to trust them with schools or social care?”
Haslemere Independent Taxis described the road’s condition as “a testament to genuinely bad planning” and said it’s been neglected for years. “It’s lethal now — completely unacceptable.”
Resident Roger Lowry added: “You can’t just keep patching the patches. It’s dangerous and it’s not good enough.”
SCC said the £100,000 remains ring-fenced and the delay is to ensure long-lasting repairs. But Meredith-Hardy said the lack of communication is unacceptable. “The radio silence is so bad. There’s a real fear that someone will be seriously hurt before anything is done.”
