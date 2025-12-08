Wet and windy, but undeterred — Haslemere’s Christmas Market drew crowds in force this weekend. Though the High Street was slick with rain, it was alive with more than 130 stalls selling everything from gifts and decorations to seasonal treats. Father Christmas wasn’t put off either, making the long journey from the North Pole to visit his grotto at Haslemere Educational Museum.
“The turnout was incredible despite the weather,” said Melanie O’Dell, Chair of the Market. “A huge thank you to our volunteers and traders — without them none of this would be possible.”
The Haslemere Town Band entertained visitors with festive music, while town crier Christian Ashdown reminded everyone about the town carols on Thursday 11.
