Haslemere Hall, the town’s hub for the arts, is getting a generous boost to its refurbishment thanks to a £1,000 donation from The Arts Society Haslemere.
The Hall is home to theatre groups, pantomimes, choirs and cinema screenings, as well as providing a valued space for local societies and charities to host meetings and lectures.
Chairman Madeleine Boxall said: “The aim of The Arts Society Haslemere is to support the arts in the community, and we feel the Hall superbly fulfils that role. Our Society has used the Hall for many years and we are always made to feel welcome. We are proud to be part of the refurbishment programme and wish the Hall every success in the year ahead.”
