The Fernhurst Hub got well and truly stamped with festive spirit this week as local Scouts and Cubs launched their ever-popular Christmas card delivery scheme. Now in its 12th year, the Fernhurst and Liphook Scouts offer hand-delivered festive post across a huge area – and at just 35p a stamp, it’s a seasonal bargain.

Sue Gibbon, Group Leader of 1st Fernhurst Scout Group, has been involved since day one. “The Scouts and Cubs love delivering the cards – it’s become a real local tradition. And with the rising cost of postage, more people than ever are using our service.”

Proceeds are shared between the Fernhurst and Liphook Scout Groups and the Hub.

The final posting date is December 20, with stamps available at the Fernhurst Hub.