The Fernhurst Hub got well and truly stamped with festive spirit this week as local Scouts and Cubs launched their ever-popular Christmas card delivery scheme. Now in its 12th year, the Fernhurst and Liphook Scouts offer hand-delivered festive post across a huge area – and at just 35p a stamp, it’s a seasonal bargain.
Proceeds are shared between the Fernhurst and Liphook Scout Groups and the Hub.
The final posting date is December 20, with stamps available at the Fernhurst Hub.
