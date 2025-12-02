The supermarket will close on January 17 and reopen in the first week of March while the store undergoes a major refurbishment.
A Waitrose spokesperson said: “We’re investing in all of our shops, and are excited to begin a refresh of our Haslemere store next year.”
The company stressed that Christmas trading will be unaffected, with further details due in the new year.
Councillor Liz Townsend, Waverley Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Planning and Economic Development, said: “We recognise the potential impact on footfall and trade during this period. Our officers are already engaging with the Chamber of Trade and Haslemere Town Council to assess the situation and explore ways to support the High Street.”
Haslemere Town Council added: “The closure comes at a traditionally quiet time for retailers, and many residents rely on Waitrose for their grocery shopping. Some will struggle to make alternative arrangements.
“Since being advised, we’ve been working with the Chamber of Trade and Waverley’s Economic Development team on ways to support the town, including extra signage, a market in the Waitrose car park, promoting the Haslemere business directory, volunteer deliveries for elderly and vulnerable residents, and parking offers.”
Both councils also plan to promote alternative grocery options and raise awareness of the Hoppa Bus service, which provides weekday transport to other supermarkets for elderly or vulnerable residents and those without a car.
But for traders, the uncertainty is real. Coffee shop owner and town councillor Oli Leach said: “Being a shop owner, I am deeply concerned about the seven weeks we will have with Waitrose being closed. Waitrose is the biggest pull for people to come to this end of town, and without that, I suspect our town is going to be very quiet.”
Sandy Capra, owner of Rock N Shards, agreed: “No business is happy about the closure. It’s a long time, at a particularly hard period for retailers. But I am excited about Waitrose getting an upgrade.”
