Haslemere’s Solidarity4Palestine stall broke records at this year’s Charities Fair, raising more than £1,000 for families in Gaza – making it one the most ever raised by a stall in the Haslemere Charities Fair’s 40-year history.
The funds will benefit the Gaza Infant Nutrition Alliance, Heal Palestine, and the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, supported locally by the Jerusalem and Middle East Church Association (JMECA).
Visitors could buy Palestinian goods from soap to baklava, alongside handmade crafts donated by local crafters. Rima from the Surrey Palestinian Film Festival also contributed tote bags and Christmas cards and Haslemere Bookshop generously donated books to sell.
Rose Callaghan, founder of Solidarity4Palestine Haslemere, said: “As the ceasefire continues to be violated and brutal restrictions on aid remain, families in Gaza face catastrophic conditions. We were honoured to highlight the beauty of Palestinian culture while supporting crucial humanitarian work.”
Haneen Said showcased her family’s traditional Palestinian wedding embroidery, crafted by her mother, describing it as “a testament to her experiences and the rich cultural heritage of Palestine.”
Maxine Malek, who baked baklava, said sharing Palestinian food in Haslemere was a way to “honour their heritage and keep their stories alive from the diaspora.”
Eight-year-old Ruby sold loom band bracelets, adding: “There are children in Palestine just like me and they deserve to be free and happy like me as well.”
Shirley Stump, who donated vouchers for soundbath and yoga workshops, said: “Taking part in the charity fundraiser felt like such an important positive action for our community, giving local people an opportunity to come and support three worthy causes supporting families in Gaza. We received such a positive response with so many people coming up to chat and buy the products.”
Howard, manager of Haslemere Hall, said it was the busiest fair he had seen in over 20 years, with the event raising more than £10,000 in total – a testament to the generosity and support of the people of Haslemere.
