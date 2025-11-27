A man from the Haslemere area who was found behind the wheel with white powder around his nose has been given a hefty disqualification for drug-driving.
James Walters was given a community order and 52-month driving ban by Guildford Magistrates on Thursday for possessing 3.32 grams of ketamine and driving while unfit through drugs.
The 35-year-old of Puttocks Close, Hammer, had glazed eyes and “made no sense” when police found his Skoda with the ignition on near the A3 at Compton on March 23.
Bilawal Khan, prosecuting, told the court that Walters was “quite nervous in his disposition” when police stopped at the Wanborough Common roundabout around 2.45pm.
His car was moved to a quieter back road with police finding a small bag of white power – described as a “white crystal-like substance” – during a search.
Mr Khan said: “He had white powder on his nose when police arrived.
“His disposition and demeanour was consistent with someone under the influence of drugs. He replied no comment to most questions in interview but when shown the drugs he seemed to concede.”
The court heard that Walters, who described himself as a casual drug user, had taken drugs because a separation and death had left him feeling depressed.
Mr Khan added: “He stated using drugs was a bad habit but he was on top of it, and made a full and frank admission.”
Walters, representing himself, claimed he wasn’t driving and didn’t intend to drive but fully apologised and said he had no excuse.
The defendant, who pleaded guilty to both counts at a previous hearing, was handed a 20-month community order with 20-session rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay costs and fines totalling £319.
His driving disqualification runs until February 15, 2030, with magistrates also ordering the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.
