The long-running fair, held at Haslemere Hall, was abruptly called off earlier this autumn when an unprecedented early shortage of stall bookings left organisers fearing the event was no longer viable. The announcement sparked widespread concern among local charities that rely on the fair for vital fundraising.
But following a rapid intervention by former mayor Oli Leach, Ken Griffiths MBE, and Haslemere Town Council, the fair was not only reinstated but made free of charge for both stallholders and the public after the trio stepped in to underwrite costs.
Their decision paid off. Between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, November 23, hundreds of residents attended, delivering what organisers described as “exceptional footfall” and one of the busiest fairs in recent years.
“Thirty-four charities took stalls, including 14 attending for the first time, offering more than 40 tables packed with gifts, toys, books and hand-crafted items,” said veteran organiser Dianne Bennett, who has overseen the fair for four decades.
The newly refurbished lounge annexe, run this year by Midhurst Palliative Care, drew constant queues for hot drinks, cakes and sausage rolls.
“We were so glad that, together with Haslemere Town Council, we were able to rescue the 2025 Charities Fair,” said Ken Griffiths. “This really was a golden opportunity for locals to enjoy festive shopping whilst supporting worthy causes.”
“I am truly delighted to be part of the collective effort that has successfully saved this highly valued community event,” said Oli Leach. “Its continuation is crucial to providing local charities with a platform to raise vital funds and awareness for the incredible work that they do.”
