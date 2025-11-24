After a year without an incumbent, relying on visiting priests to say Mass each Sunday, at last the Catholic parishes of Haslemere, Hindhead and Chiddingfold have a regular priest. Hailing from Nigeria, Father Patrick Okafor has moved into the presbytery adjoining Our Lady of Lourdes church, Haslemere, and will be serving the three communities.
Born in 1984, Father Patrick was one of eight children brought up in Anambra State, Nigeria. The village population had a majority of Catholics and the church and school were run by the Vincentian Fathers whose primary aim is to serve God and humanity following the example of St Vincent de Paul. While at primary and secondary school he developed a deep love of the rosary.
On leaving school he worked in business with his brother for two years in Lagos. Recognising his vocation to the priesthood, he then entered a seminary to become a Vincentian priest. After gaining degrees in both Philosophy and Theology, he was finally ordained in 2017 by the British Catholic Archbishop of Southwark in Nigeria. For the next four years he assumed many roles, notably promoting devotion to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.
Four years ago he was sent as a missionary to Ghana. The village where he served was in the middle of a civil war where two tribal chiefs were fighting to take charge. Although they did respect the clerical collar, he had to be very careful to remain completely neutral and was always in fear of a stray bullet.
Four months ago his superior asked him to move to the UK and take up duties in the Catholic diocese of Arundel and Brighton, specifically in Haslemere. Looking forward now to working with the parishioners and being more involved in the town, he is already enjoying the walks in the glorious countryside around Haslemere.
By Fay Foster
