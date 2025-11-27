It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Haslemere as Santa, Rudolph and the Rotary Sleigh gear up for their annual tour of the town and nearby villages. The sleigh will be stopping at many spots – including stops at Undershaw, Charter Walk and the Haslemere Christmas Market – giving families plenty of chances to meet Father Christmas.
Even if your road isn’t on the route, Santa is never far away. Full details of each tour are available on the Rotary Haslemere website and Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/rotarysleightour
Santa’s happy helpers are also looking forward to meeting residents. Say hello and donate what you can to their two supported charities — the Cut Out Cancer Campaign at RSCH and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice — as well as other Rotary causes.
