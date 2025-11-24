Highfield and Brookham pupils were treated to an unforgettable visit when Olympic hockey star Ellie Rayer arrived to share her sporting journey and coach young players. The England and Team GB international, who won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is also a Commonwealth medallist, visited the school to inspire the next germination of players.
Rayer talked to girls in Years 7 and 8, charting her path from a promising young track and field athlete to discovering that hockey was her true calling. She spoke about rising through the junior ranks, making her senior international debut in 2017 and developing the trademark pace that has become central to her game.
The Olympian was candid about the realities of elite sport, discussing the highs, the setbacks and the mental strength required to compete at the top level. She emphasised resilience, teamwork and self-belief. Pupils asked Rayer about her training schedule, wellbeing, the pressures of international competition and when she might learn about potential selection for the 2028 Olympic squad.
After the talk, pupils took to the school’s astro pitches for a hands-on session with Rayer, who led warm-ups and coached them through drills. The girls put her advice into practice, enjoying the rare chance to train alongside an Olympic athlete.
“We were truly overwhelmed by Ellie’s generosity in taking the time to visit us. It is definitely something we will all remember,” said Robert Grech, Year 5 teacher and Head of Hockey.
Rayer added: “When I’m not in training, I love visiting schools that champion hockey, so I was delighted to receive the invitation. It was amazing to spend time with the girls – I especially enjoyed being on the pitch and sharing some training tips.”
Rayer plays as a midfielder or forward for England and Great Britain and also competes at club level for East Grinstead in the Women’s England Hockey League Premier Division
