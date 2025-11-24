The concert’s principal choral offering is Haydn’s Missa brevis Sancti Joannis de Deo, widely known as the “Little Organ Mass”, composed in 1777 during the composer’s winter stay with the Brothers of Mercy at Eisenstadt. Its prominent organ solos will showcase HMS rehearsal pianist and assistant chorus master Clive Osgood on a modern digital instrument. The performance also marks a milestone for HMS, being the chorus’s first major outing under the direction of Catherine Olver, the society’s first female chorus master since 2000.