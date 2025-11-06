The last church, set on a hill with stunning views of the valley below Wisborough Green, was the church of St Peter Ad Vincula, parts of which date back to the 11th century, with a wall partly dating to between 1200 and 1250. The ground floor ring of six bells is housed in a tower that might once have acted as a defence tower for the valley. Rounds, call changes, plain hunt and bob doubles were rung at this tower.