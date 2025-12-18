There have been reports of localised flooding around the Herald & Post patch with sections of many roads under several inches of water.
The southbound lane of the A325 at the B3004 Picketts Hill junction at Sleaford is one of the worst affected areas at the time of writing with the Bordon lane under water.
There is also deep surface water around the north east corner of the Woolmer Way roundabout in Bordon and alongside the western edge of Petersfield Road in Greatham.
Sotherington Lane between Blackmoor and Selborne is also a flooding hotspot along with the B3006 between the latter and Alton, with the section close to Upper Farringdon junction being affected.
Reports are also coming through of surface water on the A31 east of Bentley, the A325 south of the Coxbridge roundabout, and on Water Lane in Farnham.
Delays have been reported on the B2146 between Petersfield and South Harting because of flooding and a collision close to the Old Ditcham Lane junction.
There’s also deep water on the usual hotspots around the town with levels rising on the B2070 London Road in Sheet north of the Half Moon and at the Jolly Drover junction on the B2070 at Hill Brow.
The Post has been alerted to an accident on the B2070 south of Hill Brow, with drivers urged to take extra caution in the excessively wet conditions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.